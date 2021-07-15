FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place through this evening!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Flash flood watch in place for the eastern portions of Pima county, Santa Cruz county, Cochise county, and Graham county through 11PM. Any rain that develops will quickly runoff as our ground is saturated. Flash flooding and debris flow downstream of wildfire burn scars remain the biggest concerns. A more typical monsoon pattern of afternoon rounds of showers and storms returns over the weekend and last through next week.

THURSDAY: 50% rain/storm chance with a high in the mid 90s. Mostly cloudy.

TONIGHT: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with highs in the mid 90s. Partly cloudy.

SATURDAY: 50% rain/storm chance with highs in the mid 90s. Partly cloudy.

SUNDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

