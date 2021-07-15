Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place through this evening!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Flash flood watch in place for the eastern portions of Pima county, Santa Cruz county, Cochise county, and Graham county through 11PM. Any rain that develops will quickly runoff as our ground is saturated. Flash flooding and debris flow downstream of wildfire burn scars remain the biggest concerns. A more typical monsoon pattern of afternoon rounds of showers and storms returns over the weekend and last through next week.

THURSDAY: 50% rain/storm chance with a high in the mid 90s. Mostly cloudy.

TONIGHT: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with highs in the mid 90s. Partly cloudy.

SATURDAY: 50% rain/storm chance with highs in the mid 90s. Partly cloudy.

SUNDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to an incident at Tucson International Airport late Tuesday, July 13.
Authorities respond to ‘security incident’ at Tucson International Airport
Devon Neff, 21, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with a double fatal...
Man facing charges in double fatal shooting in Sierra Vista
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, July 13, for 2-year-old Paytan Costello, who was last seen...
Amber Alert canceled; Arizona 2-year-old found safe
Teen identified in fatal East Tucson shooting
Crews from the Golder Ranch Fire District rescued a man and his two daughters from the top of...
STORM LIVE BLOG: Golder Ranch crews save man, daughters from floodwaters

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, July 15th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, July 15th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 14, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch Extended Through Thursday
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 14, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 14, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 14, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 14, 2021