Gas leak shut down parts of Broadway

Traffic alert: Sewer work on Veterans Memorial Parkway
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders shut down part of Broadway Boulevard on the afternoon of Thursday, July 15 after a gas leak was found there.

Tucson firefighters said they and police are securing the intersection of North Country Club Road and East Broadway Boulevard, and have shot down Broadway Boulevard between North Country Club Road and North Tucson Boulevard.

Tucson police Sgt. Grandillas said it appeared the gas leak was caused by construction.

Tucson fire has controlled the leak and is releasing units from the scene.

