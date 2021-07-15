Gas leak shut down parts of Broadway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders shut down part of Broadway Boulevard on the afternoon of Thursday, July 15 after a gas leak was found there.

Tucson firefighters said they and police are securing the intersection of North Country Club Road and East Broadway Boulevard, and have shot down Broadway Boulevard between North Country Club Road and North Tucson Boulevard.

Tucson police Sgt. Grandillas said it appeared the gas leak was caused by construction.

Tucson fire has controlled the leak and is releasing units from the scene.

GAS LINE SECURE. Leak has been controlled, #TucsonFire will begin releasing units from the scene #TFD — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.