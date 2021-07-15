Intermountain Sensory Park getting equipment for new section

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Intermountain Sensory Park is set on Thursday, July 15 to get equipment for a new section of the park, the Intermountain Center announced Wednesday.

The center said in a news release Cemrock Landscapes, Inc. will deliver seven life-size replicas of animals and insects, which the company donated, at 8 a.m. that day. The replicas will make up the “Wild Animal Zone,” of the park, which is designed to accommodate kids on the autism spectrum and have other special needs.

The replicas each weigh up to 1,000 pounds and include an alligator, a tree frog, a ladybug, a grasshopper, an ant, a sea turtle and a tortoise. Kids will be able to climb on them and feel the different textures and shapes on each replica, according to the center. The replicas are “tactile” and “encourage touch exploration and therapy.”

The center and city of Tucson plan to expand on the park as more funding comes in through grants and donations, the center said.

