One dead in Cochise County wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead on Wednesday, July 14 after a wreck in Cochise County, authorities announced this evening.

Cochise County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to the scene after a car rolled over near mile post five on Davis Road.

More information will be released when it becomes available, deputies said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

