One dead in Cochise County wreck

One person is dead, authorities say, after a car rolled over.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead on Wednesday, July 14 after a wreck in Cochise County, authorities announced this evening.

Cochise County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to the scene after a car rolled over near mile post five on Davis Road.

More information will be released when it becomes available, deputies said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

