Bucks tie NBA Finals with epic comeback in fourth quarter

MILWAUKEE (KOLD News 13) - A rally late in the fourth quarter propelled the Bucks over the Suns in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night.

Milwaukee downed Phoenix 109-103 to tie the series at 2-2.

Khris Middleton scored 40 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 points and 14 rebounds for Milwaukee.

Devin Booker rebounded from a tough outing in Game 3 to lead Phoenix with a game-high 42 points.

Game 5 is in Phoenix Saturday night. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. and the game will be on ABC.

Phoenix is in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1996, when it lost to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in six games. The Suns, who came into the NBA with the Bucks in 1968, made their only other finals appearance in 1976.

Milwaukee is in the championship round for the first time since 1974.

The Suns won the series opener 118-105 and Game 2 118-108 before losing Game 3 120-100 Sunday night.

NBA Finals Schedule

Tuesday, July 6

Game 1: Suns 118, Bucks 105

Thursday, July 8

Game 2: Suns 118, Bucks 108

Sunday, July 11

Game 3: Bucks 120, Suns 100

Wednesday, July 14

Game 4: Bucks 109, Suns 103, series tied 2-2

Saturday, July 17

Game 5: Bucks at Suns, 6 p.m. (ABC)

Tuesday, July 20

Game 6: Suns at Bucks, 6 p.m. (ABC)

Thursday, July 22

*Game 7: Bucks at Suns, 6 p.m. (ABC)

* -- if necessary

