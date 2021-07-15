Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi

By Matt Robin and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - Police are investigating a case involving a robbery, a shooting, an adult film and a naked man running through a residential neighborhood.

WTOK reports the Meridian Police Department is investigating the armed robbery, which happened at an abandoned alternative school while three people were making an adult film around noon Sunday.

Police say the robber, who was still naked from shooting the film, made the victim send him $200 through Cash App. The victim tried to run away but was chased and shot at by the naked gunman, who put several holes in his car.

“In my seven years of doing this, this is one of the most unique incidents that I’ve ever run across,” said detective Rochester Anderson.

Police have the names of the two suspects they believe were involved in the robbery but are waiting on additional evidence before making arrests.

Copyright 2021 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to an incident at Tucson International Airport late Tuesday, July 13.
Authorities respond to ‘security incident’ at Tucson International Airport
Devon Neff, 21, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with a double fatal...
Man facing charges in double fatal shooting in Sierra Vista
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, July 13, for 2-year-old Paytan Costello, who was last seen...
Amber Alert canceled; Arizona 2-year-old found safe
Teen identified in fatal East Tucson shooting
Crews from the Golder Ranch Fire District rescued a man and his two daughters from the top of...
STORM LIVE BLOG: Golder Ranch crews save man, daughters from floodwaters

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington....
How the expanded child tax credit payments work
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and President Joe Biden discussed the child tax credit...
Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents
FILE - In this July 31, 2013, file photo, tourists visiting the Mendenhall Glacier in the...
Biden ends large-scale logging on huge Alaska rainforest
The Dixie Fire was burning near Paradise, Calif., on Wednesday.
California blaze erupts near site of deadliest US wildfire