Tucson Mayor Romero declares July 15 Linda Ronstadt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mayor Regina Romero declared Thursday, July 15 as Linda Ronstadt Day in honor of the Tucson native’s 75th birthday.

In the official declaration Romero expressed Tucson’s wishes to honor Ronstadt for her contribution to the performing arts and her dedication to “help carry the signature cultures and character of Sonora, Mexico and southern Arizona to the farthest reaches of the world.”

As a further celebration of Ronstadt, KXCI-FM (91.3) is playing a Linda Ronstadt music marathon from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.