Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson Mayor Romero declares July 15 Linda Ronstadt

Official Linda Ronstadt Day declaration wings
Official Linda Ronstadt Day declaration wings(City of Tucson)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mayor Regina Romero declared Thursday, July 15 as Linda Ronstadt Day in honor of the Tucson native’s 75th birthday.

In the official declaration Romero expressed Tucson’s wishes to honor Ronstadt for her contribution to the performing arts and her dedication to “help carry the signature cultures and character of Sonora, Mexico and southern Arizona to the farthest reaches of the world.”

As a further celebration of Ronstadt, KXCI-FM (91.3) is playing a Linda Ronstadt music marathon from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to an incident at Tucson International Airport late Tuesday, July 13.
Authorities respond to ‘security incident’ at Tucson International Airport
Devon Neff, 21, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with a double fatal...
Man facing charges in double fatal shooting in Sierra Vista
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, July 13, for 2-year-old Paytan Costello, who was last seen...
Amber Alert canceled; Arizona 2-year-old found safe
Teen identified in fatal East Tucson shooting
Crews from the Golder Ranch Fire District rescued a man and his two daughters from the top of...
STORM LIVE BLOG: Golder Ranch crews save man, daughters from floodwaters

Latest News

Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
The new space will help the Humane Society better help local animals.
Humane Society thrift store finds its ‘forever home’
The replicas in the "Wild Animal Zone" are "tactile," the center said.
Intermountain Sensory Park getting equipment for new section
Tiffany Shaw killed by drunk driver
Driver involved in fatal DUI crash to plead guilty, may face 4-8 years in prison