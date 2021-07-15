Advertise
Victims identified in double fatal shooting in Sierra Vista

Police said the incident was over a drug debt
Devon Neff, 21, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with a double fatal...
Devon Neff, 21, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with a double fatal shooting in Sierra Vista late Tuesday, July 14.(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:39 PM MST
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police on Thursday, July 15 identified the victims in a fatal shooting in Sierra Vista earlier this week.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said Landon Klein, 25, and Honeylynne Garcia, 25, died after getting shot.

Devon Neff, 21, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

The SVPD said an altercation led to the shooting and may be tied to a drug debt.

According to the SVPD, video of the shooting showed a Chrysler 300 pull up next to a Dodge Challenger in the parking lot of Filiberto’s.

Klein was seen exiting the Chrysler and walking to the driver’s window of the Challenger, which Neff was driving.

The SVPD said after a brief conversation, Klein punched Neff, who was still inside his car, several times and walked away.

Neff then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Klein.

The SVPD said Neff then got out of the Chrysler and walked to the Challenger as its passenger door opened.

Neff then allegedly shot Garcia several times.

According to the SVPD, Neff then fled the scene before calling police to tell them about the shooting. Neff has claimed self-defense.

Authorities later searched Neff’s home and said they found “several items related to illegal drug activity.”

After that, Klein’s home was searched and “numerous drugs and guns were seized.”

That search led to the arrest of two California men -- 21-year-old Roger Garcia and 25-year-old DJ Garcia. Both have been charged with possession of marijuana for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and four counts of misconduct with weapons.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call (520) 452-7500.




