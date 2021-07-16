ACTION DAYS: Flash flood warning for portions of Cochise County until 5 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a flash flood warning for portions of Cochise County until 5 p.m. Friday.

Areas under the warning include: Benson, St. David, Dragoon, Texas Canyon, Mescal, Cascabel, Interstate 10 (from mile markers 304 to 323) and SR 80 (from mile markers 293 to 304).

NWS Tucson said life-threatening flash flooding at creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses is possible.

Also, a flash flood watch for southern Arizona has been extended until 11 p.m. Friday, July 16.

Areas in the watch include the Tucson metro area, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5,000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleño Mountains, south-central Pinal County, southeast Pinal County, upper Gila River Valley, upper San Pedro River Valley, upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee counties.

The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days through Sunday, July 18, because of storms.

First Alert Forecast

FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance with highs in the mid 90s. Partly cloudy.

FRIDAY NIGHT: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: 50% rain/storm chance with highs in the mid 90s. Partly cloudy.

SUNDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: 50% rain/storm chance with a high in the mid 90s.

