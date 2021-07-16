Advertise
Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Oro Valley realtor giving back

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:46 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week, KOLD News 13 is recognizing an Oro Valley woman dedicated to helping her community.

Lisa Bayless is a realtor in Oro Valley, but her involvement in the community stretches much farther than selling homes.

“I love every organization I’m involved in,” Lisa Bayless, this week’s Heart & Sol recipient.

She’s spreading her heart around Oro Valley in a variety of ways. Bayless bought the Oro Valley Police Department two K-9s named Diesel and Risu.

“It’s just amazing to watch the dog with the dog’s handler, how they interact and how they love each other and by each other’s side and what the dog is capable of,” she said.

Bayless was president of the Boys and Girls Club, which provides after-school and summer programs for children.

“They do an incredible job of intertwining educational opportunities for those kids whether it’s computer or stem or life lessons,” she said.

Bayless paid off school lunch debt for every public school student in Oro Valley. And she sponsored the city’s fireworks display this year.

“A thank you to the Oro Valley community for being so supportive of me, and not only my business, but my family and me as a person,” she said.

It isn’t hard to guess her response when she was presented with the $300 Heart & Sol reward.

“I will definitely give it to one of the many organizations I’m involved in,” she said. “They will be absolutely thrilled.”

But choosing the organization, she said, will be a much more difficult decision.

“The hardest choice is going to be which one, but it will go to one that’s for sure,” she said.

If you have someone you think embodies the “Heart and Sol of Tucson,” please nominate them, here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

