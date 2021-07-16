FACT FINDERS: Where’s my child tax credit payment?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A lot of people are wondering where’s their money?

Here are some of the reasons why you may not have the Child Tax Credit payment yet, even though you qualify.

You’re a non-filer. If you don’t traditionally file taxes, the IRS might not have your information. You can register through the IRS non-filers’ tool: If you don’t traditionally file taxes, the IRS might not have your information. You can register through the IRS non-filers’ tool: https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-non-filer-sign-up-tool If you previously registered for stimulus payments you should already be enrolled.

There’s a lag time. If you normally get your tax refund automatically deposited into your bank account, that’s likely how you’ll get this money. However, it can take up to three business days for it to process.

You’re getting a paper check. If the IRS does not have your bank account information, they’ll send a check. That can take up to two weeks to arrive.

You just had a child. If you just had a child this year, the IRS may not know about it yet since it’s basing payments on the most recent tax filings. In that case, you may need to add the child by using the Child Tax Credit Update Portal: If you just had a child this year, the IRS may not know about it yet since it’s basing payments on the most recent tax filings. In that case, you may need to add the child by using the Child Tax Credit Update Portal: https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-update-portal However, that function is not yet available.

Speaking of that portal, it’s a great place to check to see if you are signed up, change your bank account information, and more.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.