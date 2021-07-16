Advertise
Financial expert recommends how to use child tax credit

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Families will begin seeing their monthly child tax credit payments hit their bank accounts Thursday. Financial experts recommend planning out how the payments will be used.

“It’s a significant amount of money, give it some thought, make sure you use it wisely and use it best for your family,” said Matt Schulz, a chief credit analyst at Lending Tree.

Experts recommend paying down debt, building up an emergency fund or using the money for necessary expenses, such as child care, if needed.

Risa Cline, the program director at Sandbox Early Childhood Learning Center in Tucson, said full-time child care five days a week can cost up to $1000 a month. She said nearly two-thirds of their families put childcare on hold in the midst of the pandemic

“We had a lot of families who just had to take their kids out or had lost their jobs,” Cline said. “It had affected a lot of people.”

She said many children have returned, but families are still feeling the financial impacts of the pandemic. The child tax credit may help relieve some of the burden.

“We’re very excited for our families,” she said. “Just that extra little income will help them not to struggle to pay for childcare.”

Teacher and mother of two Elizabeth Espinoza agrees.

“It’s always helpful to have a little extra cash. Kids are expensive. Food prices have gone up, gas prices have gone up,” she said.

Half of the tax credit will roll out in monthly payments from July through December. Then families will receive the other half in a lump sum next year with their tax return.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

