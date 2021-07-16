FIRST ALERT FORECAST: flash flood watch continues through this evening!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Flash Flood Watch has been extended through this evening for all of southeast Arizona. Morning rain possible again today, then storms will develop east of Tucson during the afternoon and may push into eastern Pima county late evening. It won’t take heavy rain to get the run-off happening again, so flash flooding concerns persist. Temperatures will be cooler than average due to the cloud cover and lingering moisture. High moves back into Four Corners bringing more typical monsoon activity with afternoon storms this weekend.

FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance with highs in the mid 90s. Partly cloudy.

TONIGHT: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: 50% rain/storm chance with highs in the mid 90s. Partly cloudy.

SUNDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: 50% rain/storm chance with a high in the mid 90s.

