Forests in Arizona lifting, reducing some fire restrictions

National forests in Arizona are lifting or reducing some fire restrictions.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Recent rain and cooler temperatures are prompting several national forests across Arizona to lift or scale back prohibitions and other restrictions on campfires and other open-flame activities that were previously implemented to reduce the threat of severe wildfires.

Forests announcing changes effective Friday, July 16, included Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott and Tonto.

The Coronado National Forest ended its fire restrictions on July 9.

Some forests said they still have closures and restrictions in some areas due to active wildfires and other circumstances.

The Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino and Kaibab forests said they rescinded all fire restrictions, while the Prescott and Tonto forests said they were reducing restrictions on fire and shooting but still prohibiting fires and smoking in some settings.

