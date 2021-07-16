Lightning strikes at least three homes in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -You know the old saying, “lighting never strikes the same place twice?” Well, that is certainly not the case in Pima County. At least three homes are believed to have been struck by lightning during Wednesday’s powerful thunderstorm. Thankfully, crews were able to contain those fires quickly and no injuries were reported.

Here are the areas the lightning bolts reportedly touched down:

-Thonydale Rd & Tangerine Rd

- Musette Dr & Tangerine Rd

-Mountain View Blvd & Clubhouse Dr

According to the National Weather Service, 17 Americans were killed by lightning last year and two have already died this year. However, the NWS does not track the number of structures struck by lightning.

The NWS has debunked several myths about lightning. For more, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.