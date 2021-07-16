Advertise
Local Tucson skater wins gold at X Games

(Photo by Khoa Huỳnh from Pexels)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson native Liam Pace took home the gold medal in the Men’s Skateboard Park at the 2021 X Games.

Pace beat out Gavin Bottger and Tristan Rennie, second and third place respectively, for the title on Friday, July 16.

A Tucson High School grad, Pace put his studies at the University of Arizona on hold to train for the Olympic trials, but unfortunately didn’t make the cut for the team.

Back in 2018, the 20-year-old skater also placed 1st in the amateur X Games.

