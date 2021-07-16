Police looking for driver in police chase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities from multiple agencies on Thursday, July 15 are responding to a police chase that spanned several cities and two counties.

An Eloy police dispatcher confirmed Thursday evening the police chase ended in the city and officers from different agencies are on the scene. The pursuit began in Marana.

Marana police said they tried to pull a car over on Interstate 10, but the car fled. Arizona Highway Patrol joined the chase.

Marana police spokesperson Abel Samano said officers were searching for a suspect that fled from the vehicle. The state Department of Public Safety is using a helicopter to aid in the search.

At 9:30 p.m., no arrests had been made.

