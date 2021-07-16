Roadrunners announce home opener is Oct. 23

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Roadrunners on Thursday, July 15 announced the dates of their opening home game and two other home games this season.

According to a news release from the Roadrunners, opening night is set for Saturday, Oct. 23.

Saturday, Nov. 13 is military appreciation night and Saturday, Dec. 11 is slated to be the Teddy Bear Toss.

The Roadrunners’ complete schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

The “Hat Trick” ticket pack, which includes tickets to the aforementioned dates, is available here. Roadrunners season ticket memberships are available here.

