Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Roadrunners announce home opener is Oct. 23

The Roadrunners first home game is in October.
The Roadrunners first home game is in October.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Roadrunners on Thursday, July 15 announced the dates of their opening home game and two other home games this season.

According to a news release from the Roadrunners, opening night is set for Saturday, Oct. 23.

Saturday, Nov. 13 is military appreciation night and Saturday, Dec. 11 is slated to be the Teddy Bear Toss.

The Roadrunners’ complete schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

The “Hat Trick” ticket pack, which includes tickets to the aforementioned dates, is available here. Roadrunners season ticket memberships are available here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devon Neff, 21, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with a double fatal...
Victims identified in double fatal shooting in Sierra Vista
Authorities responded to an incident at Tucson International Airport late Tuesday, July 13.
Authorities respond to ‘security incident’ at Tucson International Airport
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, July 13, for 2-year-old Paytan Costello, who was last seen...
Amber Alert canceled; Arizona 2-year-old found safe
Teen identified in fatal East Tucson shooting
Nicolas Tope
Man charged after fatal bicycle crash in Tucson

Latest News

Bucks tie NBA Finals with epic comeback in fourth quarter
In this Monday, July 12, 2021 file photo, Horse trainer Bob Baffert, left, leaves federal...
Judge nullifies horse trainer Bob Baffert’s NY suspension
American League's starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, throws during the...
Sho-case: Shohei Ohtani gets All-Star win for AL, bats, too
Jenna Warren's friendship with Booker
‘He’s been a true friend’