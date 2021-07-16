Ruthrauff Road/El Camino del Cerro opens over I-10 as project nears completion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers on Ruthrauff Road/El Camino del Cerro can once again cross Interstate 10.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reopened the road Thursday, July 15, taking a major step toward completing construction of a modern traffic interchange.

Drivers can use the new bridges over I-10 and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks but should expect ongoing temporary lane restrictions as crews continue work.

The ramps connecting I-10 to Ruthrauff Road and El Camino del Cerro will remain closed for several months.

Later this summer, westbound I-10 traffic will shift from its temporary configuration to the new lanes.

When the project is completed late fall, drivers will benefit from other improvements that include:

Expanding I-10 from three to four lanes in each direction.

Widening Ruthrauff/El Camino del Cerro to two lanes in each direction crossing I-10.

Reconstructing the ramps and frontage roads so all traffic flows above the railroad tracks.

Constructing an underpass to carry Davis Avenue/Highway Drive under Ruthrauff Road, with traffic using local roads and Maryvale Avenue to connect with Ruthrauff Road.

The project is part of the Regional Transportation Authority’s roadway improvement plan, managed by the Pima Association of Governments. It is ADOT’s fourth recent major I-10 traffic interchange project in Pima County that allows drivers to cross I-10 without waiting for trains, following similar projects at Prince Road, Twin Peaks and Ina Road.

For more information, go to azdot.gov/RuthrauffTI.

