Tucson man, dog only competitors representing Arizona in elite dog competition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A Tucson man and his dog are representing Arizona in one of the largest dog competitions in the country.

“It requires timing with you and the dog, and a connection obviously,” said David Procida, a dog handler, breeder and trainer.

Procida and his dog, Trigger, are more than just pet and owner, they’re teammates and best friends. it is what makes them so successful.

“The connection with the dog starts with your interaction with them. Treat them like a dog you’ll never have that connection, treat them like your best friend,” he said.

They are the only team representing Arizona and competing in the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge. It is an invite-only competition with six teams from the western conference competing in frisbee style moves.

“The Purina Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge is one of the biggest events in the United States as far as dogs, and it’s an honor to be invited,” said Procida.

They get two minutes to show their skills off to a song. They will likely be able to perform about 20-35 throws in that time. They will have stiff competition, as Procida is about 20 years older than the other handlers, and Trigger years younger than the other dogs and has only been training for two months.

As they head into the competition, their biggest goal is just to have fun. Which should not be a problem for Trigger, putting his frisbees away, might be the saddest part of his day.

“It’s all about the dog. We don’t care where we finish. If we come in 6th out of 6, you know what, we got invited,” said Procida.

Procida.and Trigger are headed to California Thursday and will compete on Saturday. The winner of this competition will go against the winners of the eastern competition later in the year.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.