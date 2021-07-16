Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

US-Australia basketball game canceled because of protocols

Bradley Beal shoots during practice for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Bradley Beal shoots during practice for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:48 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The United States’ men’s basketball exhibition game against Australia scheduled for Friday night in Las Vegas has been canceled because of health and safety protocols.

USA Basketball cited “an abundance of caution” in making the decision Thursday night. The U.S. women’s game against Australia will be played as scheduled Friday in Las Vegas.

The decision to cancel the game came hours after Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was ruled out of the Olympics after being placed into health and safety protocols. The team also said Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant also was in health and safety protocols “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Americans are still scheduled to play Spain on Sunday before heading to Tokyo, with their opening game against France set for July 25.

The U.S. lost its opening two exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia and beat Argentina in the third Tuesday night.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devon Neff, 21, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with a double fatal...
Victims identified in double fatal shooting in Sierra Vista
Authorities responded to an incident at Tucson International Airport late Tuesday, July 13.
Authorities respond to ‘security incident’ at Tucson International Airport
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, July 13, for 2-year-old Paytan Costello, who was last seen...
Amber Alert canceled; Arizona 2-year-old found safe
Teen identified in fatal East Tucson shooting
Nicolas Tope
Man charged after fatal bicycle crash in Tucson

Latest News

Arizona Heart and Sol
Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Oro Valley realtor giving back
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in...
Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Thursday July 15
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends — with disagreements