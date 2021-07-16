Advertise
U.S. Marshals arrest accused child predator on Tucson’s south side

Isaac Martinez-Celaya, 35, is facing more than a dozen counts of sexual conduct with a minor...
Isaac Martinez-Celaya, 35, is facing more than a dozen counts of sexual conduct with a minor under 15 years old. Martinez-Celaya was arrested July 8 and authorities said he has multiple child victims.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Federal Marshals arrested Isaac Martinez-Celaya in Tucson Thursday, July 15, for failing to appear at a court hearing after being charged with 13 counts of sexual conduct with a minor under 15 years old.

On July 8, the Tucson Police Department requested help from the U.S. Marshals Service in locating and arresting the 35-year-old Martinez-Celaya.

On July 15, U.S. Marshals Task Force members followed Martinez-Celaya to a car wash where he exited his vehicle and ran into a nearby neighborhood. An extensive search in the surrounding neighborhood narrowed down a location using residential security cameras and witnesses.

Around 5 p.m., Martinez-Celaya was spotted running out of a home and jumping into the backyard of another house. Troopers from the Arizona DPS and TPD officers were called to assist.

Martinez-Celaya was found hiding in a nearby backyard was apprehended by U.S. Marshals after a short foot chase.

Martinez-Celaya has been transported to the Pima County Adult Detention Center and was booked on his outstanding warrant.

