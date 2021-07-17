Advertise
Another victim identified in collapse of Florida condominium

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Another victim has been identified in the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium that killed at least 97 people.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Saturday that Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo.

Her body was recovered July 8. She becomes the 95th fatality identified in the collapse. The Miami Herald reported previously that Velasquez was a Los Angeles-based executive for the Live Nation event promotion company.

She had flown into Miami to visit her parents at the Surfside condo, both of whom also died in the collapse.

