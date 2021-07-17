Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny mornings with afternoon showers/storms return through next week

KOLD First Alert afternoon forecast Wednesday, April 29
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon ridge moves back into the Four Corners area. This will slowly bring back a more typical monsoon pattern through next week. Main threats: Heavy rain, flooding, strong winds. Use extreme caution.

TONIGHT: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 50% rain/storm chance with a high in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low-90s.

SATURDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

