TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Harrison Road is closed after a nearby wash flooded on Friday, July 16.

According to the Tucson Department of Transportation, Harrison Road is closed at the Pantano Wash after storm water began flowing across the road.

The department urged drivers to avoid crossing the water.

Just now: Harrison Rd is closed at the Pantano Wash due to storm water flowing across the roadway. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! — Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) July 17, 2021

