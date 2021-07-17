Man charged after multi-agency police chase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An man faces charges in Pinal county and in Iowa after he allegedly led authorities on a police chase through Pinal and Pima Counties on Thursday, July 15.

Authorities in Pinal County charged Daijour Roland Hall, 26, with first-degree burglary, unlawful flight from law enforcement and weapons misconduct.

Marana police said they tried to stop Hall’s car, which was headed west on Interstate 10, around 8:30 p.m. that night, but the car kept going. Police said they associated the car’s driver, Hall, with an outstanding warrant for willful or serious injury to another from Iowa.

Hall briefly pulled over, police said, but drove away after officers got out of their cars and started walking toward him.

Hall allegedly led Marana police, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Pinal County Regional Swat Team and the Eloy Police Department on a chase for several miles before police disabled his car and he left the interstate on Exit 208.

The car stopped in the 200 block of East Cedar Street in Eloy, and Hall allegedly ran away.

Authorities said they tracked him to an empty home nearby, where he was found and arrested.

