Marmot mysteriously appears in Arizona, 600 miles from home

By Megan McNeil
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Arizona Game and Fish Department officials were shocked to find a marmot hanging out in a church parking lot in Glendale, Ariz., since they are not native to the area.

Kayla Davis, who reported the unknown animal to the department, said she thought it looked like a beaver, an otter and a squirrel.

“I saw it and I was like…what the heck is that?” she said.

Davis spotted the animal in a parking lot after a nail appointment. She said it was popping in and out from under cars. After following it for a few minutes, she contacted the department.

“When I saw the video, I immediately knew what it was,” said Sharon Lashway, with the department.

Lashway was able to capture the yellow-bellied marmot. After taking it into get checked out, they noticed a small metal ear tag, which helped lead them to the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory up in Crested Butte, Colorado.

The marmot was one of hundreds researchers have been studying for years in the Rocky Mountains.

As it turned out, the marmot Davis and Lashway saved was named “Fork” after her marking on her back. All marmots in the study have names and corresponding pictures/symbols in non-toxic marking on their backs so that researchers can identify them through binoculars from a distance.

“This is our 60th year of following the fate of individually marked marmots. It’s a soap opera,” said Daniel Blumstein, with the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory.

Somehow, “Fork” hitched a ride, or several, 600 miles south to a climate she can’t survive in and lived in Arizona for at least a week.

“She suddenly just disappeared, and that was kind of weird,” said Blumstein. “How she made it down on a 10-11 hour drive is amazing. I think she was trying to get a hitch hike to the beach in Santa Monica.”

“She survived a week of five days of 117 degrees consecutively,” said Lashway.

Lashway was able to contact the lab, get “Fork” looked over and bring her back to Colorado and her family after missing for about a month. It was a reunion for an audience, as “Fork” ran right back to her brother, “Spoon.”

“She ran right off and knew exactly where to go as if she knew she was home,” said Lashway.

The department said Davis, who called in about “Fork,” did the right thing and saved the animal’s life” by contacting them and taking videos. They said it’s important to report non-native species so the fragile ecosystem can stay intact.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

