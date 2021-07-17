Advertise
Silver Alert: Man missing from Chandler

Thomas Wolownik
Thomas Wolownik(Chandler Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chandler police are searching for a 78-year-old man after, they say, he walked away from home on Friday, July 16.

Chandler police said Thomas Wolownik was last seen leaving his home near Cooper Road and Hunt Highway.

Wolownik was last seen wearing glasses, a gray shirt with gold and white stripes and jeans. He stands at 6′2″ and has white hair, police said.

Anyone who spots the man is urged to call 911 or Chandler police at 480-782-4130.

