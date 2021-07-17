Storm damage business booming as monsoon comes in full force

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storm damage businesses are booming as this year’s monsoon came in full force, and they’re also preparing for what’s to come.

Downed trees, power lines and missing roofs are what these businesses are seeing. And while mother nature has a mind of her own, they offer some tips to lessen the blow.

Mike Daugherty with Blue Mountain Custom Roofing has been busy. Today he showed us some of the damage that the Tucson weather has left behind, leading to a busy season.

“This is definitely the busiest we’ve ever had. The most influx of calls we’ve ever had. There’s a couple of factors in that, but definitely last year was not much to speak of,” says Daugherty.

The company not only fixes roofs, but takes care of other storm damage. Mike tells KOLD these winds lately have been widespread and very strong.

Some roofs have literally been ripped right off the home. Just today, the company went through an entire truckload of tarps.

“We’re not the ones going to home depot when they’re out of tarps and going down to wherever to try to find tarps. We purchased our tarps in bulk in advance so we’re not doing that.”

A tree came down on Cortato near Hartman, and the yard wall came right down with it.

Mother nature is going to do what mother nature wants to do, but there is something you can do to keep damage to a minimum.

“Having your trees trimmed on a regular basis makes a huge difference. Because if they’re very bushy, they catch the wind more, just like the wind has incredible force and it shifts with the wind. So trees that have lack of maintenance and don’t let the wind go through them a little bit, they can definitely be the ones that get blown over,” says Daugherty.

Mike says if you have major damage, you can call the company directly and they will help you file a claim.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.