University of Arizona researchers look to advance at-home healthcare

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the American Medical Association, 41% of people skipped health care appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many were afraid of being exposed to the virus, or doctor’s offices were closed. University of Arizona researchers are looking for a way to provide care without a trip to the doctor’s office.

“Because of the pandemic, we really see why we really need something like this,” Dr. Janet Roveda says. She leads the multi-institutional team which founded the Center to Stream Healthcare in Place.

They are working to advance healthcare at home, with the use of wearable technology like Fitbits and Apple Watches.

”You measure it at home, you read it yourself. That’s it. It has nothing to do with a doctor. Now with the research, you can basically bring the information right into the doctor’s office. So, the technology is here. The problem is how to connect every piece together,” Roveda explains.

Dr. Roveda says wearable technology would also help reduce healthcare costs by limiting time in doctors’ offices. Instead, technology would provide continuous monitoring and use wireless communication to send data back to doctors and nursing staff.

Another benefit of care in place is improved mental health.

KATHIE MELDE/ ASSOCIATE DEAN, COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

“It is a lot of life disruption to actually have to be taken and going to a doctor. So, by having the at-home and the home therapeutics like we’re talking about, I think it’s going to give a greater set of people access to healthcare,” Kathie Melde, Associate Dean at the College of Engineering, says.

Doctors will still be involved, just not in the same way. For example, senior care homes and hospice will be more patient-centered.

Roveda says,”In general, it’s not going to be centered around the hospital anymore. We’re looking at a distributive care service or care facility model that is going to be outside of the hospital. It will provide a continuous monitoring care or service for people wherever they go.”

Dr. Roveda says the wearable technology will also create a better way for the elderly to age in place, without worrying about going to doctor’s appointments.

