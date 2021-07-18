Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Bucks rally past Suns, take 3-2 series lead in NBA Finals

Phoenix led by 16 points after the first quarter
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.(Aaron Gash | AP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - After winning the first two games of the NBA Finals, the Suns are one loss from elimination.

Phoenix jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter Saturday night only to see it disappear as the Bucks won 123-119 to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks, who have won three straight.

Jrue Holiday added 27 points and Kris Middleton scored 29 points for Milwaukee, which can clinch its first NBA title since 1971 with a win next week.

For the second straight game, Devin Booker led the Suns with 40 points. Chris Paul had 21 points and Deandre Ayton posted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix.

The Suns have never won an NBA title and are in the Finals for the first time since 1996, when they lost to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.

Game 6 will be Tuesday night in Milwaukee while Game 7, if necessary, will be Thursday night in Phoenix. Tip-off for both is 6 p.m. on ABC.

The Suns won the opener 118-105 and Game 2 118-108 before losing Game 3 120-100 and Game 4 109-103.

NBA Finals Schedule

Tuesday, July 6

Game 1: Suns 118, Bucks 105

Thursday, July 8

Game 2: Suns 118, Bucks 108

Sunday, July 11

Game 3: Bucks 120, Suns 100

Wednesday, July 14

Game 4: Bucks 109, Suns 103

Saturday, July 17

Game 5: Bucks 123, Suns 119, Bucks lead series 3-2

Tuesday, July 20

Game 6: Suns at Bucks, 6 p.m. (ABC)

Thursday, July 22

*Game 7: Bucks at Suns, 6 p.m. (ABC)

* -- if necessary

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daijour Roland Hall
Man charged after multi-agency police chase
Isaac Martinez-Celaya, 35, is facing more than a dozen counts of sexual conduct with a minor...
U.S. Marshals arrest accused child predator on Tucson’s south side
A truck hauling barricades crashed on Fort Lowell Road east of Stone Avenue on Friday, July 16.
UPDATE: Westbound Fort Lowell reopens east of Stone Avenue after serious crash
Judge Silver’s order reads, “In some circumstances, a party’s refusal to comply with a...
Federal judge sends Arizona Department of Corrections to trial
Monthly payments have begun for the Child Tax Credit.
FACT FINDERS: Where’s my child tax credit payment?

Latest News

Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after...
Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park
Thomas Wolownik
UPDATE: Man missing from Chandler has been found
UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal shooting near Rodeo Park
FILE - In this Thursday, July 8, 2021 file photo, Texas Rep. Chris Turner, D-Arlington, speaks...
3 Texas Democrats who fled elections bill vote get COVID