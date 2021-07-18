Bucks rally past Suns, take 3-2 series lead in NBA Finals

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - After winning the first two games of the NBA Finals, the Suns are one loss from elimination.

Phoenix jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter Saturday night only to see it disappear as the Bucks won 123-119 to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks, who have won three straight.

Jrue Holiday added 27 points and Kris Middleton scored 29 points for Milwaukee, which can clinch its first NBA title since 1971 with a win next week.

For the second straight game, Devin Booker led the Suns with 40 points. Chris Paul had 21 points and Deandre Ayton posted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix.

The Suns have never won an NBA title and are in the Finals for the first time since 1996, when they lost to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.

Game 6 will be Tuesday night in Milwaukee while Game 7, if necessary, will be Thursday night in Phoenix. Tip-off for both is 6 p.m. on ABC.

The Suns won the opener 118-105 and Game 2 118-108 before losing Game 3 120-100 and Game 4 109-103.

NBA Finals Schedule

Tuesday, July 6

Game 1: Suns 118, Bucks 105

Thursday, July 8

Game 2: Suns 118, Bucks 108

Sunday, July 11

Game 3: Bucks 120, Suns 100

Wednesday, July 14

Game 4: Bucks 109, Suns 103

Saturday, July 17

Game 5: Bucks 123, Suns 119, Bucks lead series 3-2

Tuesday, July 20

Game 6: Suns at Bucks, 6 p.m. (ABC)

Thursday, July 22

*Game 7: Bucks at Suns, 6 p.m. (ABC)

* -- if necessary

