FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A flash flood watch is in effect until midnight for areas east and south of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The soil is already saturated from all of the rain we saw this week, so it won’t take much for flash flooding to occur. High pressure will set up near the four corners region next week resulting in a deep easterly flow helping our monsoon stay active through next weekend.

TONIGHT: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 60% rain/storm chance with a high in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low-90s.

SATURDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high in the low-90s.

SUNDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low-90s.

