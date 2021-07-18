PCSD searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for 31-year-old Marco Rivera who was last seen on 5200 block of South Old Nogales Highway on the evening of July 4.

Rivera has black hair, brown eyes, is 6 feet tall, and weighs 175 pounds.

His mode of transportation is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information on the location of Rivera is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.