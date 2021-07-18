Advertise
PCSD searching for missing vulnerable adult

(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for 31-year-old Marco Rivera who was last seen on 5200 block of South Old Nogales Highway on the evening of July 4.

Rivera has black hair, brown eyes, is 6 feet tall, and weighs 175 pounds.

His mode of transportation is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information on the location of Rivera is urged to call 911.

