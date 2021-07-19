Authorities respond to house fire, officer-involved shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews battled a house fire at Campbell and Duvall Vista in Tucson on Sunday, July 18.

At the same time, there was an incident at Silverlake Park. An officer with Tucson Police Department confirmed these two incidents are related.

Part of Irene Vista Rd. is blocked.

The house fire is under control. The investigation is ongoing.

We will provide details as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.