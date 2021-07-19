FIRST ALERT FORECAST: rinse and repeat! Storm chances continue through the week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daily storm chances continue through this week. The soil is already saturated from all of the rain we saw last week, so it won’t take much for flash flooding to occur.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

TONIGHT: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 50% rain/storm chance with a high in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

