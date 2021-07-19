Man arrested in homicide investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a homicide investigation that happened July 17 just after 4 a.m.

The identified suspect is 20-year-old Jose Alexis Aguirre-Tirado.

Officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to an unknown trouble call in the 400 block of W. Columbia St. Upon arrival, they located an adult woman who said she was robbed by three adult men, according to a news release.

As officers continued the investigation, a man called 911 at 4:42 a.m. reporting he had been shot. According to police, they located a vehicle occupied by three men with signs of trauma.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit were contacted and learned that the three men were involved in the robbery and confrontation on Columbia.

The front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and additional passenger were taken to a hospital.

The driver was identified as Aguirre-Tirado. He has been booked into Pima County Jail on the charges of first degree felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

The passenger is still receiving medical care and will be booked on the same charges once he is released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

