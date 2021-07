TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Northwest Fire District are in the area of Silverbell Road and Ina Road for a swift-water rescue.

Crews are currently working a swift water rescue in the Santa Cruz, in the area of Silverbell Rd. and Ina Rd.

One person needing assistance. Please use caution with emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/M2qzhdGa0N — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 19, 2021

According to a district tweet, one person needs assistance in the Santa Cruz River.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

