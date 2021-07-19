Tucsonans make money renting backyard pools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Have you ever been to someone’s house and wished you had a back yard like theirs?

It could become reality, at least for a couple of hours. Thanks to a new app called Swimply, Tucsonans are renting out their pools by the hour, making thousands of dollars each month.

“We were looking for an extra income stream and the more we read about it the more we liked it,” said Jeff Schultz, a new Swimply user.

Schultz and his wife Veronica are making money renting out their backyard pool through Swimply—think of it as the Air B-N-B for hourly backyard pool rentals.

“This family that was here last weekend just hung out under the umbrella cooked some food on the grill and that was it,” said Schultz.

Jeff and Veronica have had their backyard listed on the app for about two months but, they like to think they got in at the bottom floor because there’s still not many listings in the Tucson area.

“We’ve only had a couple of bookings so far,” said Schult. “One was for about 19 people they were pretty laid back it was a lot of fun.”

Swimply was started back in 2018 but, according to the company’s Vice President of Growth, Sonny Mayugba, business is up by more than 4,000-percent in 2019 alone.

But it’s not all fun and games, some say. Many people have concerns about renting out their pool because of the liability that could fall onto a host’s lap if someone were to get hurt.

But Swimply says they have it covered.

“We have insurance for all experiences,” said Mayugba. “For every experience 1 million dollars in liability insurance and 10 thousand in property damage insurance.”

Veronica and Jeff say that protection was a major selling point for them, another is the profit possibilities.

“We have a retired school teacher in Denver who pocketed $50,000 in one season,” said Mayugba. “That’s take home income that’s not only your pool maintenance but that’s your whole mortgage.”

“I think the thing we like most about it is that it’s really conducive to our lifestyle,” said Schultz. “We love to entertain. We love to meet new people. So this just kind of made sense for who we are. "

Swimply allows hosts to decide what amenities they want to offer guests such as access to their home for the bathroom or use of a barbeque. Hosts can also ban alcohol on their property.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.