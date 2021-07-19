Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

UA police seeking suspect in recording, trespassing case

Police are seeking a person of interest regarding an incident at the University of Arizona...
Police are seeking a person of interest regarding an incident at the University of Arizona Campus Recreation Center.(University of Arizona Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona campus police are asking for help on Monday, July 19 to find a person of interest in a “surreptitious recording incident” last week.

Campus police said in a news release the incident happened at the university’s Campus Recreation Center at 5:45 p.m. Police described the person of interest as a thin, white or Hispanic male with no facial hair standing at 5′7″.

The man was wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, black shoes and long white socks.

Anyone who has information on the incident is urged to call 520-621-UAPD. Callers who wish to stay anonymous can call 520-621-TIPS (8477) or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people were killed and four others hurt in shootings and a house fire in Tucson,...
UPDATE: Police say 3 children found safe after deadly shootings, house fire in Tucson
Man arrested in homicide investigation
Marco Rivera
PCSD: Missing vulnerable adult located, reunited with family
First responders from the Northwest Fire District help a man out of the Santa Cruz River on...
UPDATE: Northwest Fire District crews rescue man from Santa Cruz River
UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal shooting near Rodeo Park

Latest News

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger sustained minor injuries.
Woman killed in motorcycle crash in Pima County
Marco Rivera
PCSD: Missing vulnerable adult located, reunited with family
In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla.,...
Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores