UA police seeking suspect in recording, trespassing case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona campus police are asking for help on Monday, July 19 to find a person of interest in a “surreptitious recording incident” last week.

Campus police said in a news release the incident happened at the university’s Campus Recreation Center at 5:45 p.m. Police described the person of interest as a thin, white or Hispanic male with no facial hair standing at 5′7″.

The man was wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, black shoes and long white socks.

Anyone who has information on the incident is urged to call 520-621-UAPD. Callers who wish to stay anonymous can call 520-621-TIPS (8477) or 88-CRIME.

