UA police seeking suspect in recording, trespassing case
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona campus police are asking for help on Monday, July 19 to find a person of interest in a “surreptitious recording incident” last week.
Campus police said in a news release the incident happened at the university’s Campus Recreation Center at 5:45 p.m. Police described the person of interest as a thin, white or Hispanic male with no facial hair standing at 5′7″.
The man was wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, black shoes and long white socks.
Anyone who has information on the incident is urged to call 520-621-UAPD. Callers who wish to stay anonymous can call 520-621-TIPS (8477) or 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.