UPDATE: Suspect in mass shooting, house fire in Tucson identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The suspect from the mass shooting and house fire in Tucson that left at least two dead has been identified as Leslie Stephen Scarlett.

Authorities said the 35-year-old Scarlett is in a local hospital in extremely critical condition. He will face a host of charges when he is released.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Scarlett has a criminal history that includes a 2007 conviction for an attempted armed robbery. He was sentenced to six years and was released in August 2013.

Sunday’s incident began with a call about a house fire near South Campbell Avenue and East Irene Vista at 3:45 p.m.

At the same time, Scarlett allegedly went to the Quincie Douglas Center at Silverlake Park and shot at an ambulance that was staging as a backup for an unrelated medical call.

A 20-year-old EMT was shot in the head was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another EMT, a 21-year-old, was shot in the arm and chest and was stable.

Magnus said the 21-year-old EMT was able to call for help and describe Scarlett and his vehicle, a silver SUV.

Several Tucson Fire Department vehicles arrived at the house fire and began battling the blaze, along with help from neighbors.

Scarlett allegedly then returned to the home and fired at fire crews and neighbors.

One of the neighbors, 44-year-old Corey Michael Saunders, was hit in the head and died. Magnus said Saunders’ young son witnessed the shooting.

Another neighbor was grazed and was unharmed.

A fire captain, a 17-year veteran of TFD, was hit in the arm. TFD Chief Chuck Ryan said the captain was released from the hospital Sunday night.

“We are shocked and saddened at this senseless act, and we are praying for our injured partners from AMR Ambulance,” Ryan wrote on Twitter. “Also, I am thankful for the swift actions of our #TucsonPolice to neutralize the threat to the community. More to come, but a dark day for Tucson.”

Magnus said Scarlett drove away in the silver SUV and disabled a TPD cruiser by ramming it near the intersection of East 36th Street and South Campbell Avenue.

Scarlett allegedly fired at TPD officer Danny Leon as Leon got out of his vehicle. Leon, an eight-year veteran, shot back and stopped Scarlett.

Three children who lived at the home were not found Sunday night, but the TPD said Monday morning they were safe. Magnus said the mother of the three children is missing and presumed dead.

A body was recovered from the home, but it was too burned to determine the age or sex of the victim.

“This is a really horrific incident and our hearts go out obviously to those who are concerned about their loved ones with more serious injuries. We just don’t know,” Magnus said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

