TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two EMTs, a firefighter and two good Samaritans helping battle a house fire were shot in Tucson.

At least two people died in the incidents, which happened Sunday afternoon, July 18, on the south side of the Old Pueblo.

Below are statements about the shootings.

We are praying for our partners with AMR and support the Tucson Police Department as they continue their investigation#TFD #AMR — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) July 19, 2021

The three missing children associated with the burned house have been located and are safe. We will have a press briefing with updates about this case today at 4 p.m. Our thoughts are with the AMR EMTs, one who remains in critical condition. — Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) July 19, 2021

(3/3) I have spoken with both Chief Magnus and Chief Ryan and let them know that they have my full support with anything they need during this difficult time. — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) July 19, 2021

Earlier today, two of our Tucson EMTs were shot by a gunman as they were posted on an emergency call. At this point, one... Posted by American Medical Response on Sunday, July 18, 2021

The Northwest Fire District is keeping our partners and all victims in our thoughts and prayers following Sunday’s incident. Please let us know if there is any assistance needed. — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 19, 2021

We are shocked and saddened at this senseless act, and we are praying for our injured partners from AMR Ambulance. Also, I am thankful for the swift actions of our #TucsonPolice to neutralize the threat to the community. More to come, but a dark day for Tucson. 2/2 — TFDChiefChuckRyan (@TFDChiefRyan) July 19, 2021

Please pray for our brothers & sisters in #Tucson https://t.co/DbeJPwTQCb — Michael Dubron (@MichaelDubron) July 19, 2021

