Woman killed in motorcycle crash in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman is dead after the motorcycle she was driving crashed in Pima County Sunday, July 18.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to the scene of a crash at Houghton and Brekke road around 10 p.m.

Deputies said Sarah Demarco, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger suffered minor injuries.

Demarco had been driving south on Houghton when she lost control of the motorcycle, according to deputies.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash, deputies said.

