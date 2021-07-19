Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Woman killed in motorcycle crash in Pima County

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger sustained minor injuries.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger sustained minor injuries.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman is dead after the motorcycle she was driving crashed in Pima County Sunday, July 18.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to the scene of a crash at Houghton and Brekke road around 10 p.m.

Deputies said Sarah Demarco, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger suffered minor injuries.

Demarco had been driving south on Houghton when she lost control of the motorcycle, according to deputies.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash, deputies said.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people were killed and four others hurt in shootings and a house fire in Tucson,...
UPDATE: Police say 3 children found safe after deadly shootings, house fire in Tucson
Man arrested in homicide investigation
Marco Rivera
PCSD: Missing vulnerable adult located, reunited with family
First responders from the Northwest Fire District help a man out of the Santa Cruz River on...
UPDATE: Northwest Fire District crews rescue man from Santa Cruz River
UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal shooting near Rodeo Park

Latest News

Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Harrison Road is closed at the Pantano Wash because of water flowing across the road on Tuesday...
Pima County road closures
Part of Harrison Road is closed due to floodwater.
Harrison Road closed after flooding
Crews widened Ruthrauff/El Camino del Cerro to two lanes in each direction crossing I-10 and...
Ruthrauff Road/El Camino del Cerro opens over I-10 as project nears completion