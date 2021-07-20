Advertise
Authorities investigate shooting near Ina, Oldfather

Authorities are investigating a shooting near Ina and Oldfather roads in Pima County.
Authorities are investigating a shooting near Ina and Oldfather roads in Pima County.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are responding to a shooting near Ina and Oldfather roads in Pima County.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened near Oldfather and West Barque Drive.

The PCSD said the suspect is not in custody and anyone with information should call 911.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

