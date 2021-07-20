Authorities investigate shooting near Ina, Oldfather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are responding to a shooting near Ina and Oldfather roads in Pima County.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened near Oldfather and West Barque Drive.

The PCSD said the suspect is not in custody and anyone with information should call 911.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

