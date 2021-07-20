Crews from Tucson Fire Department save injured, pregnant dog from Rillito
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:11 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department Engine 20 saved an injured, pregnant dog from the Rillito Sunday, July 18.
The TFD said the dog was stuck on an island in the river, which had plenty of water thanks to the recent monsoon rain.
The mother-to-be is recovering. KOLD reached out to PACC to find out more about her.
