Crews from Tucson Fire Department save injured, pregnant dog from Rillito

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department Engine 20 saved an injured, pregnant dog from the Rillito Sunday, July 18.

The TFD said the dog was stuck on an island in the river, which had plenty of water thanks to the recent monsoon rain.

The mother-to-be is recovering. KOLD reached out to PACC to find out more about her.

DOG SAVE 🐶 #TucsonFire Engine 20 crews helped rescue an injured, pregnant dog who found herself stuck on an island in... Posted by Tucson Fire Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

