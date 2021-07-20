Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul,...
Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as he testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the origins of COVID-19, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, angrily confronted Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting Paul’s insinuation that the U.S. helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak.

Paul suggested that Fauci had lied before Congress when in May he denied that the National Institutes of Health funded so-called “gain of function” research — the practice of enhancing a virus in a lab to study its potential impact in the real world — at a Wuhan virology lab. U.S. intelligence agencies are currently exploring theories that an accidental leak from that lab could have led to the global pandemic.

“I have not lied before Congress. I have never lied. Certainly not before Congress. Case closed,” Fauci told Paul before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, saying a study the senator mentioned referenced a different sort of virus entirely from the one responsible for the coronavirus outbreak.

“Senator Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about, quite frankly,” Fauci said. “And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you’re talking about.”

He added, “If anybody is lying here, senator, it is you.”

It was the latest in a series of clashes between Paul and Fauci over the origins of the virus that caused the global pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Scarlett, 35, is facing several charges in connection with a mass shooting and house...
Leslie Scarlett identified as suspect in mass shooting, house fire in Tucson
At least two people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting in Tucson...
What they are saying about the fatal shooting spree in Tucson
First responders from the Northwest Fire District help a man out of the Santa Cruz River on...
UPDATE: Northwest Fire District crews rescue man from Santa Cruz River
Man arrested in homicide investigation
Police are seeking a person of interest regarding an incident at the University of Arizona...
UA police seeking suspect in recording, trespassing case

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, motor vehicle traffic moves along the Interstate 76...
US probes overheating brakes that cause fires in 500K semis
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
World's richest man goes to space
FILE - This file image shows the White House in Washington, D.C. A White House staffer’s...
White House staffer, Pelosi aide test positive for COVID-19
The CDC hopes to have a vaccine for young children by the end of the year.
COVID vaccines for kids still months away