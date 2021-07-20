Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: storm chances sticking around!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drier air filters in, keeping rain and storm chances mainly east and south of Tucson and over the mountains. Any storms that manage to develop may bring heavy rain and flood concerns. Daytime temperatures stay near or slightly-below normal this week. Expect an uptick in storms Thursday and Friday as an inverted trough spins some extra energy our way.

TUESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

TONIGHT: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs around 100 degrees.

THURSDAY: 50% rain/storm chance with a high in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

