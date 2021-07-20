Hiker dies on Grand Canyon’s Bright Angel Trail

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park on Monday, July 19.

According to information from the National Park Service, someone reported finding the man near Mile-and-Half Resthouse at approximately 9:47 a.m.

Bystanders initiated CPR and National Park Service Search and Rescue personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts.

The victim was identified as a 56-year-old man. He was returning from a day trip to Plateau Point when he became unresponsive.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

No additional information was immediately available.

The National Park Service provides safety information for hikers who are planning trips into the canyon. Information about hiking safely in the summer is available at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/hike-smart.htm.

