“It was Sunday July 11, a historic day for Cuba,”

Local Cuba native reacts to protests
By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:20 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -“It was Sunday July 11- a historic day for Cuba,” said Patricia Espinoza, a Cuba native.

Espinoza’s family and friends still live on the island. July 11 is a day she and they will never forget.

“This is the first time in 60 years that a protest of that magnitude happened in Cuba,” said Espinoza. “When I heard about this news I was like, ‘Oh okay another one.’ My aunt from Miami called me because she was asking do you know about your family if everything is fine.”

Espinoza’s family lives in the same city where the protests on the island started and while they are all safe, she says they’re fed up with the country’s communist regime.

“The Cuban people aren’t afraid anymore they’re doing it,” said Espinoza.

She says this could be a breaking point and that people want the basics like access to hygiene items, like toothpaste, and says the pandemic has made things even worse.

“The sanitary situation now in Cuba is at the verge of collapse,” said Espinoza.

She is fearful for the future of her country if things don’t change.

“We deserve to be living in a country with individual freedoms and without being afraid to express what we think,” said Espinoza. “When people say liberty and freedom, those are very important words and when you have it is when you really realize how important it is to have freedom.”

Espinoza is hopeful that her home, family and friends will one day have the same freedoms as she does in the United States.

“My hope is that this might be the beginning of the end many of my friends they want this to be the end,” said Espinoza.

