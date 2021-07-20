Project to widen Houghton Road south of I-10 begins Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Construction crews on Thursday, July 22, will begin a roadway improvement project on South Houghton Road expected to last until early 2023.

The project will add lanes to the roadway between the I-10 interchange and Andrada Polytechnic High School, 12960 S. Houghton Road.

On Thursday, crews will clear vegetation, begin potholing for utilities, place caution barriers and bring equipment to the project site.

Traffic will remain in the current configuration while new southbound lanes are installed west of the roadway, along with drainage improvements.

Improvements will also include a separated multi-use path that will connect to the Loop and intersection improvements. The project is expected to be completed late winter of 2022/2023.

Traffic control changes and speed reductions will occur as work progresses.

More information on the project is available

