SR 80 closed south of Benson for erosion-damage repairs
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:43 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BENSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State Route 80 in Cochise County is closed south of Benson while construction crews repair damage from weather-related soil erosion.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the highway is closed between mileposts 298 and 299.
Drivers traveling between Benson and Tombstone are advised to use SR 90 and SR 82 as a detour.
There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.
