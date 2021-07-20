SR 80 closed south of Benson for erosion-damage repairs

BENSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State Route 80 in Cochise County is closed south of Benson while construction crews repair damage from weather-related soil erosion.

SR 80 CLOSURE *UPDATE* 6:30 a.m. Tues., July 20



*SR 80 is closed south of Benson between mileposts 298 and 299.

* This for repairing weather-related soil erosion under the roadway.

*There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

*DETOUR map below #aztraffic #bensonaz pic.twitter.com/AKFue6JBhy — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 20, 2021

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the highway is closed between mileposts 298 and 299.

Drivers traveling between Benson and Tombstone are advised to use SR 90 and SR 82 as a detour.

There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.

Highway 80 Traffic Issue St David Update 7-20-2021 0700 NOTE THERE ARE NO ALTERNATE ROUTES AND DO NOT RELY ON YOUR... Posted by Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

